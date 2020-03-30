Shehnaaz Gill Regrets Signing 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', Calls It Her 'biggest Mistake'

Bigg Boss13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has made a huge revelation about her show Mujhe Shaadi Karoge that ended abruptly. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Shehnaaz Gill confessed that signing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was one of the biggest mistakes of her life. Shehnaaz said she couldn’t connect with any of the contestants who were trying to impress her on the show.

In the interview, Shehnaaz Gill said that she took the wrong decision and shouldn’t have done the show in the first place. However, when she was signing the dotted line, the diva did not think much as there were many things that were happening in her life at that time. Shehnaaz Gill further said that the concept of the show was very new to her hence she did not get into too many details.

According to Shehnaaz Gill, she later realised that she was not happy in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and couldn’t connect with any of the boys. The diva also said that she was aware of how unhappy everyone was when she signed the contract and agreed to do Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In fact, she was upset with herself which contributed to her saying yes to the swayamvar show; however, she soon realised that it was a huge mistake, Shehnaaz Gill added.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was a matrimonial show that aired on Colors featuring Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. As per reports, the show was low on ratings and it ended abruptly due to coronavirus pandemic. The show features both Paras and Chhabra looking for a perfect life partner for themselves.

Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in the music video Bhula Dunga alongside Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s chemistry was much loved by the audiences during Bigg Boss 13. The song Bhula Dunga has also become a hit.

