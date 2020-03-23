Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana Says Shehnaaz Gill Would Ask Uncomfortable Questions

Popular television show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has come to an end earlier than it was speculated. This is due to the Coronavirus outbreak that has made shooting for shows difficult. The show has often been called a smaller version of other such controversial reality shows like Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla. However, even after the show ended winner Aanchal Khurana went on to go some shocking revelations in a recent interview.

Aanchal Khurana makes some shocking revelations

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Aanchal Khurana spoke about her equation with Shehnaaz Gill on the show. She said that Shehnaaz paired with her brother to get Paras Chabbra interested in a fellow contestant, Ankita. She even said that in a bid to do so, they would even tease Paras by naming Ankita with his surname too. Aanchal Khurana even went on to say that Shehnaaz Gill is still hung up on Sidharth Shukla and that she has no interest in any of the guys who entered Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

While talking about how Shehnaaz Gill has been bashing her since the start, Aanchal Khurana said that Shehnaaz would take things on another level and started bashing Aanchal. She even said that Shehnaaz has accused her of pointing at a girl’s character. However, Aanchal Khurana was quick to add that Shehnaaz Gill herself has pointed her finger on other women on the show.

Aanchal Khurana further revealed that there have been several occasions where Shehnaaz Gill went around asking the women about the virginity. She even said that such a thing has happened three times but was aired only once on television. Aanchal even added that it is a character assassination from Shehnaaz Gill’s side.

