Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Her Wish To Work With Badshaah And Diljit Dosanjh Now Fulfilled!

Shehnaaz Gill is known to interact with her followers on social media quite frequently, and she has had one such brief talk session with them quite recently. In the nearly 14-minute-long chat, she talked about various topics and answered questions from her fans. However, the highlight from her chat came from the heartfelt quip that she made about rapper Badshaah, and the fact that she has got an opportunity to work with him, as well as with actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh; and how that is like a dream come true for her.

Shehnaaz Gill has previously posted about her upcoming projects with both Badshaah, as well as with Diljit Dosanjh. In her recent chat, she was asked about when her experience was working in her upcoming song with Baadshah, to which she heaped praises on the rapper heartily. She said that while he may come off as an egoistic person to some, she got really good vibes from him, and the fact that he was quite motivating towards her. She then revealed how it was a dream for her to work with him and Diljit Dosanjh.

She then marvelled at the fact that coincidentally, both of her wishes have come true, as she is set to work with both of them. She then revealed that her next aim would be to work with a big name in Bollywood. She has revealed her look from her collaboration with Badshaah, which sees her sporting the look of a Kashmiri woman, being dressed in the local attire. The details about the release of the song are expected to be announced soon.

Shehnaaz Gill has made a name for herself in both acting and singing in the Punjabi entertainment industry. She has worked in a few Punjabi films and has also gained popularity among the Hindi audiences, having appeared in the reality television show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Some of her Punjabi films include Sat Shri Akaal England, Sat Shri Akaal England, and Daaka. She will be next seen in Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

