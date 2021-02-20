Shehnaaz Gill And Badshah Share BTS Clips From Their New Song, Video To Release Soon

Shehnaaz Gill and rapper Badshah have recently collaborated on a song and it is all set to release soon. Both the stars took to their respective social media handles to announce the news, sending their fans in a frenzy. As per their Instagram handles, the music video has been shot in Kashmir amidst the backdrop of picturesque snowfall. A brief clip from the shoot was shared on both their handles and the netizens loved it. Take a look.

Clip from Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

In the short clip, Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah can be seen sitting on a motor sledge while enjoying the snowfall in Kashmir. While Gill is wearing a leopard print coat, Badshah can be seen wearing a simple black coloured fur coat. For the accessories, Shehnaaz opted for ear muffs whereas Badshah went for his signature sunglasses. Shehnaaz captioned the video saying "Coming soon @badboyshah @theuchana can’t wait. #kashmir"

Within the first few hours of its posting, Shehnaaz Gill's videos received a whopping number of 328,239 likes and approximately 19,000 comments. The netizens did not hold back from expressing their excitement in the comment section and left a bunch of sweet messages."Waiting for the song (sic)", wrote a fan while another wrote, "Can't waitttttt (sic)". "Can't wait, Song zaldi ajaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa (sic)", said another excited fan.

Some more pictures from the shoot were shared on Badshah's Instagram as well. Take a look at this photo below, clad in winter attires, all three of them including Uchana Amit look stylish in this candid picture. Soon after this picture went up on Instagram, Netizens started showering the team with appreciative messages. Shehnaaz even reacted to his post saying "Wow abhi release kardo yeh song @badboyshah @theuchana (sic)."

Apart from featuring in Badshah's new song, Shehnaaz is all set to appear in a Punjabi film with actor and producer Diljit Dosanjh. Earlier this week, both Diljit and Shenaaz announced their upcoming film titled Honsala Rakh on social media. It is all set to hit the screens on October 15, 2021. Just like Shehnaaz's other upcoming projects, even this project received a big thumbs up from the netizens.

