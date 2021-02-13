Shehnaaz Gill Weaves Magic In Latest Instagram Photos, Fans Fall In Love With Her New Look

Shehnaaz Gill recently uploaded new photos on her Instagram. After attaining fame post her participation in a reality show, Shehnaaz keeps her fans entertained via her social media accounts and shares daily updates regarding her life on the platforms. In the recent photos, she can be seen slaying with her look wearing a fashionable white-stripped jacket. Her look was a part of her shoot for a fitness band.

Shehnaaz Gill creates magic with her look

Fans showered their love in the comment section of the photos. Within a few hours, the post has garnered over 723k likes and 32k comments. Musicians like Mother OG and Amit Sobti and actor Tassnim Sheikh also commented on Shehnaaz Gill's photos. Check out the reaction of some of her fans and followers below:

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Shehnaaz was recently seen shooting in Jammu and Kashmir for her new song with Badshah. She also shared a video recently in which she captured the landscape of Kashmir beautifully. She was also seen dancing on the famous Kashmiri song Bumbro. Check out the video from Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram below:

Shehnaaz Gill's retrospective

Shehnaaz Gill became very popular after being a contestant in a popular reality show. She even got her own dialogue meme song called "Tommy" by Yashraj Mukhate which went viral and received tremendous love. She has more than 6.8 million followers on Instagram. Fans are desperate to see her brand new music video with Badshah.

Shehnaaz Gill debuted her modeling career by working on a 2015 music video called Shiv Di Kitaab. She also played pivotal roles in Punjabi films like Kala Shah Kal (2019), Daaka (2019) and Sat Shri Akaal England (2017). She was recently seen in the music video of the song Shona Shona which was sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar. Shona Shona has crossed over 111 million views on YouTube. The song also featured Sidharth Shukla. In 2020, she was part of seven music videos with musicians like Jassi Gill, Arjun Kanungo, Darshan Raval, and Tony Kakkar.

Image Credits- @shehnaazgill Instagram

