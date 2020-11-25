Shehnaaz Gill & Siddharth Shukhla's 'Shona Shona' Is A Swoon-worthy Tale Of Love; Watch

After entertaining fans with their song, 'Bhula Dunga', actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s much-awaited music video 'Shona Shona' is finally released. The much-awaited song was released on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Fans are sure to tap their feet while listening to the peppy music as it’s a perfect number. The track, Shona Shona, has some good foot-tapping beats that will make you want to groove. The music video revolves around Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's lovely camaraderie.

The song begins with Sidharth Shukla being on a call in the phone booth and notices Shehnaaz talking to her friend in the café. On noticing Shehnaaz, Sidharth trying hard to impress Shehnaaz throughout the entire song and it is sure to make fans heart flutter. Be it at the café, restaurant, metro or on the rooftop of the train, Sidharth follows Shehnaaz is seen going all out trying to woo her. On watching the video, fans will go back to the time when the duo showed off their love for each other in the much-acclaimed reality show.

However, in the show fans saw Shehnaaz going all gaga over Sidharth, but in the music video, Shona Shona, the two have switched roles and fans are loving it. From running behind Shehnaaz to revealing his feelings for her in a metro, Sidharth's pampering will leave you astonished throughout the music video.

The duo is sure leaving everyone in awe with their on-screen chemistry. The video ends by showcasing glimpses of them grooving at various places and as the location changes, the outfits of the duo also change also looks stunning all their attires. As Sidharth is trying to win the heart of Shehnaaz in the video, the duo with their chemistry will definitely win the hearts of fans. Watch Shehnaaz and Sidharth's groovy video below.

Also read | Kurta Pyjama Song Review: Shehnaaz Steals The Limelight In This Tony Kakkar Track; Watch

Also read | Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaaz Gill's 'Kurta Pajama' Song 'bakwas', But There's A Twist

More about the song

The song 'Shona Shona' is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Tony also composed the music, penned the lyrics and produced the groovy track. Agam Mann and Azeem Mann helmed the track while Anshul Garg bankrolled it. This is the second collaboration of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla after their song 'Bhula Dunga'. The duo also visited the state of Punjab for a shoot and received lots of love from fans.

Also read | Sidharth Shukla Shares A Glimpse Of His Droolworthy Instagram Reel From 'Bigg Boss 13'

Also read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Hina Khan And Sidharth Shukla Will Not Participate In The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.