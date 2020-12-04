Arjun Kanungo Says He Had No Idea Who Shehnaaz Gill Was Before 'Waada Hai'

Singer Arjun Kanungo collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for the first time in his latest composition Waada Hai. Calling his experience working with her ‘great’, Kanungo stated she brought a lot of life to the project. He also revealed not knowing Shehnaaz Gill before getting fan tweets urging him to consider working with her. Here’s everything to know about what Arjun Kanungo said.

Arjun Kanungo: I had no idea who Shehnaaz Gill was before this video

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Arjun Kanungo revealed that he had no idea who Shehnaaz Gill was before Waada Hai. After receiving fan tweets, he got super interested, seeing her other music videos that she could sing, act, and got amazing fanbase as well. So, the singer contacted Gill, and she loved his new composition. He added that everybody’s belief in the song made it successful, and it happened at the right time.

Talking about how he got Shehnaaz Gill on board, Arjun recalled looking up her profile and knowing how popular she was. He thought it could be 'a nice collaboration'. Kanungo said, “I feel like at the end of the day you want to work with people who can bring value to your project, right? So, I felt like she brought a lot of value to the project. So, I just sent her an email with the song. She really loved the song, and we did the shoot a week after that. We shot it on October 10 and 11th, and the video was already done after the 20th. We really worked very hard to make sure we put everything by November first week.”

Arjun Kanungo and Shehnaaz Gill's fun moments

Arjun Kanungo reminisced memorable moments from the sets with Shehnaaz Gill. He said, “I had never met Shehnaaz Gill before. I had met her on the set. We got along really well. She is a fun person, who loves to laugh and make other people laugh. Gill likes being the centre of attention. She is always telling us interesting stories about her life and likes to entertain people. It was really fun to work with someone like that.”

Recalling hilarious parts, he added, “There were some scenes about shooting on the boat and Shehnaaz ko tairna nahi aata…toh chillaane lagi mummy main marne wali hun karke.. first I was like calming her down nahi kuch nahi hoga.. and director was saying to her kuch nahi hoga.. hum sath mein hain.. main toh keh raha tha usko tu doob gayi toh main bachane wala nahi hun. Usko aur darr lag raha tha main usko dara raha tha aur. Bahut maza aaya.. aise karte toh shoot nikal gaya (Shehnaaz did not know how to swim and kept yelling ‘mummy I am dying’ as Kanungo and the director calmed her down. Later on, he started pulling her leg saying ‘I will not save you if you drown’. The singer explained how fun it was teasing her, and that’s how the whole shoot went)".

He concluded appreciating Shehnaaz Gill, saying how she was one of the most positive people on the set that he had met. Arjun Kanungo also called her ‘very happy-go-lucky’.

