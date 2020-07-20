Shehnaaz Gill's Rendition Of Moutain Dew Anthem Pays Tribute To COVID-19 Heroes, See Here

After her stint in the reality TV show Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill became one of the most talked-about celebrities in the Indian TV industry. The Punjabi actor has been getting lots of offers from the music and film industry. She recently joined hands with Mountain Dew in a special tribute to unsung heroes during the difficult time of current Coronavirus pandemic. Here is a look at the special tribute by Shehnaaz Gill with Mountain Dew anthem.

Shehnaaz Gill's rendition of Mountain Dew anthem

Shehnaz Gill recently featured in a special Mountain Dew anthem video. In the video, she has lent her voice to the Mountain Dew anthem and has also featured in the video. Shehnaz Gill’s song Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai is a special tribute to those unsung heroes who braved the ongoing challenges and persisted for the greater good of the community despite personal suffering. Her rendition of the Mountain Dew anthem is a salute to the tireless efforts of these heroes. The video brings alive the important contribution of these brave hearts through the lyrics, “In mushkil raston mein liye haunsle baston mein, hai chal rahe jo log. Dil se humne maana, hai unka ji shukrana”. Here is a look at the Shehnaaz Gill’s song’s video.

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her special tribute to unsung heroes

In a media statement, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about the video and the song. Shehnaaz Gill, said “The last few months haven’t been easy on anyone. However, even in the face of such unprecedented times and adversity, there have been brave hearts who have worked tirelessly to ensure that people around them are safe and secure. I am proud to partner with Mountain Dew and sing ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ anthem to celebrate the inspirational stories of individuals who have kept humanity first to help those in need. I am confident that my fans will join enjoy it and support us as we honour these heroes".

Shehnaaz Gill recently treated her fans with her new music video with Tony Kakkar. Kurta Pajama is Shehnaaz Gill’s third video after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The song is written, composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, and it is the perfect foot-tapping party number. Since the release of Shehnaaz Gill’s new song, her fans have been trending it on social media. Here is a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s song.

