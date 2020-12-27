Kareena Kapoor-Saif clicked; Shehnaaz-Sidharth head to Goa; Tara-Aadar cozy up for movie

The paparazzi managed to click celebrities of the film industry as they went out and about in Mumbai over the weekend. The couples or rather 'rumoured couples' as they are often mentioned in the news, made headlines for their appearances. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla were a part of the paparazzi diaries, while Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain gave a glimpse of their movie date night.

Couples of film industry spend time together

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were clicked by the cameras near their residence in Bandra on Saturday. While the former was seen in a look he is often spotted in, a white kurta-pyjama, the mother-to-be was seen in a one-piece loose-fitting dress. The star couple had worn their masks as well, amid the COVID-19 pandemic still hovering over.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family had gathered on Christmas for the annual brunch. While Saif, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor were present, another couple had been Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain.

The duo had a romantic way to end Christmas after the family gathering. The rumoured couple snuggled up in the bed, as they watched Home Alone. The Student of the Year 2 star termed it as the 'best way to end' Christmas.

On Sunday, another rumoured couple, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were snapped at the airport, on their way to Goa. While the duo were reportedly going for a song shoot, their fans got excited about them possibly spending New Year together.

This was just a day after Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani being spotted at the airport, leaving abroad for a vacation.

