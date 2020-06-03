Shehnaaz Gill Is All Things Hilarious While Confessing She Cannot Speak English, Watch

Ex- Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill never fails to entertain her fans. This time in a BTS video, she made a hilarious confession which only seems to add to her adorable nature. In the video, Shehnaaz candidly said that she cannot speak English properly.

Shehnaaz Gill laughs at her own poor English-speaking skills

In a BTS video posted by one of Shehnaaz Gill's fan page on Instagram, the celeb was seen candidly admitting that her English speaking skills are rather weak. Shehnaaz started the video saying, "Hello friends" but soon after began laughing out loudly having forgotten her lines.

The one who was recording the video also started laughing while exclaiming how many times will he have to teach her the lines. Shehnaaz replied back saying "yaar Mujhe nahi aati hai English (i cannot speak in English)".

Further in the video, the other person could be heard pacifying her saying it was fine and she should learn it. Shehnaaz Gill, however, continued ranting that she cannot even lip-sync to the English songs properly. Take a look:

It seems true that Shehnaaz Gill finds difficulty in lip-syncing to English lyrics. In many videos, she skips the English portions and only gestures during them. Here are some videos:

This video of Shehnaaz Gill comes days after the celeb kept posting pictures with cryptic captions. Even her fans seemed worried over them and many asked after her well-being.

In one photo she used the caution, "Sin is a product that appears to be attractive n cheaply available but in reality, one keeps paying its price for life and beyond #karma" while in another she wrote, "If you dig a pit for someone then you simultaneously dig a well for yourself too!!!". Take a look:

These posts came days after reports started circulating that Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh had allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint. The news created a storm on the internet while Shehnaaz's brother, Shehbaz claimed the reports were false. Santokh Singh himself had denied the allegations in an interview with a regional portal.

