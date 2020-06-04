Shehnaaz Gill Admits Her Team Translates Her Thought In English For Her Insta Posts

A hilarious BTS video of Bigg Boss fame contestant Shehnaaz Gill went viral recently where she admitted not being fluent in English. In the BTS video, Shehnaaz was looking adorable as admitted that it is not her fault that she is not fluent in English and cannot lip-sync in English. After the video went viral, she recently revealed that her management team translates her thoughts into English for captions on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a post on her social media account where she told her fans how she writes captions in English despite not being fluent in it. The Punjabi singer started her post with an English caption. She then wrote how her fans have been asking her that if she does not know how to speak in English, how does she come up with captions in English.

"Sab puchte hai ki app ko toh english nhi aati toh status english main kaise daalte ho."

To this, Shehnaaz Gill said that it is her management team who helps her with that. She explained that whatever thoughts come to her mind, she tells her management team and they translate it to English for her. She further said that in that way, she is able to get captions written in English for her social media posts.

jo b mere mind main thought aata hai wo main apni management ko batati hu aur english main post ho jata hai simple

Fans react to Shehnaaz Gill's sweet confession

As soon as the post went up, fans of Shehnaaz Gill flooded it with their reactions. They appreciated the singer for her simplicity and innocent nature. Some fans commented and appreciated her simple heart while some sent the celebrity much love. Check out fan comments below.

When Shehnaaz Gill admitted she can't lip-sync in English

During the lockdown, Shehnaaz Gill has been very active on social media and has constantly been updating her social media handles. She has been doing her part by keeping her fans motivated and entertained enough to help them get through these dark times of pandemic. The singer is often seen posting hilarious and adorable videos of herself on social media.

