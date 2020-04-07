Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Her Equation With Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan is a talented Bollywood actor who made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s movie Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She went on to star in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Imitiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Karthik Aaryan and has garnered a huge fan-base. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. Read on to know more about Sara Ali Khan’s equation with contemporary actor and friend Janhvi Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan talks about her bonding with Janhvi Kapoor

In an interview with a leading magazine, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she has known Janhvi Kapoor since she was in college. She went on to describe the old days when she had shed some weight and the duo would hang out in Los Angeles or in Bombay. Sara Ali Khan wished Janhvi Kapoor the best before continuing further with the conversation.

Sara Ali Khan went on to explain that they have not hung out recently since both of them have been busy with their lives. She assured everyone that whenever they meet up, there is always a mutual admiration for each other’s work. She recalled that the last time they met they ended up discussing a saree comparison they got featured in on Instagram.

The 24-year-old actor stated that both of them are very comfortable in their own skin and respect each other’s views. Sara Ali Khan explained that both the actors understand the industry and getting compared to each other by the media is an inevitable fact. Sara concluded by saying that it was funny when the media compared the two even before they made her debut. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will star in David Dhawan's next, Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

