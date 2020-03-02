Here Is When Sidharth Shukla's Love For Shehnaaz Was Compared To Kabir Singh's For Preeti

Bigg Boss 13 was not only one of the most popular seasons of Bigg Boss but it was also one of the most controversial. Fans adored the relationships that formed within the Bigg Boss house. However, these same relationships also led to some of the biggest controversies in the history of the show.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were perhaps the most beloved couple on the show, with thousands of fans rooting for the two of them. But many also found their relationship to be highly toxic, and numerous times, netizens complained about how Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were abusive to each other.

Fans compare Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's love to that of Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor was one of the most acclaimed films of 2019. However, it too was marred with controversy as many viewers complained that it promoted toxic masculinity and abusive relationships. Shahid Kapoor's titular character was a man with severe anger issues, who would often be abusive to his girlfriend Preeti Sikka, despite the fact that he loved her.

For a while now, many of Sidharth Shukla's fans have compared him to Kabir Singh. Some say that he is the only 'lone wolf' in the house, calling him Bigg Boss' Kabir Singh. Others have said that his love for Shehnaaz Gill is similar to Kabir Singh's love for Preeti. Here are a few times when Sidharth Shukla has been compared to Kabir Singh.

I started liking Katrina because of #ShehnazKaur



I started loving #KabirSingh movie because of #SidharthShukla



Mere taste mein thoda sa twist le Aaye yeh Dono !#SidNaaz #SidNaazKeAsliFans — NEHANTH 🦂 TWILIGHT ♥️ (@yaman_parmar) February 11, 2020

Sidharth Shukla was also the winner of Bigg Boss 13, while Shehnaaz Gill was eliminated as the second runner up. After the end of the show, Sidharth Shukla was recently spotted at a party with his friends. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was seen partying hard at Kushal Tandon's new restaurant.

