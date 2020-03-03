Sidharth Shukla Spills The Beans On Marriage Plans; Is Shehnaaz Gill Listening?

It is not a hidden fact that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is not an avid social media user. But due to the demand of his die-hard fans, the Balika Vadhu actor is trying to connect with his fans these days. Sidharth recently went live from his Instagram account for the first time and his fans flooded him with questions and adorable wishes. The Bigg Boss 13 winner effortlessly answered all the questions, not wanting to disappoint anyone. However, it got tricky when one of the fans asked him about his marriage plans.

'Need to find a bride for me'

The actor said that he does not know what he should say about his wedding plans. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor further replied that for getting married, one needs a girl. Referring to the song Sheila Ki Jawaani he said, 'Main Sheila thodi hun ki khud se pyaar jataonga'. Sidharth Shukla was also asked by a fan if he will invite her to his wedding to which he replied with a 'yes'. He then added that to invite her to his wedding, he needs to find a bride for himself.

Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fun banter

Sidharth Shukla's live chat became an entertaining affair altogether when his Ex-Bigg Boss 13 housemate Devoleena Bhattacharjee also joined the chat. While pulling his leg Devoleena too asked him about his wedding plans. The Bigg Boss 13 winner played along and told her that he still has not got anyone for marriage. He also added that she should look for someone for him. Devoleena further asks him the kind of a bride he wanted and should she start looking for a girl for him. The banter kept all their fans super entertained.

In Today's Live Of Sid. #SidLeena Was The Beautiful And Cutest Thing.

It's Was A Fun Convo Between @sidharth_shukla And @Devoleena_23 . pic.twitter.com/WzrHsmzdOp — Sudesh Mathur #SIDHEART ♥❤🔥 (@Sudesh_Mathur15) March 2, 2020

