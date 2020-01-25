Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Opens About Her Struggles With Family And Why She Moved Out

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has repeatedly claimed that she has been disconnected from her family since a long time. Gill has been seen talking about how she doesn't care about her family and that she has gone through some serious problems with them. In the latest episode, Shehnaaz finally opened up about why she had moved away from her house in the first place.

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Tells Sidharth Shukla That Arti Singh Is His 'fixed Deposit'

Shehnaaz on separating with family

In the episode that aired recently, Shehnaaz, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen sitting together and chatting when Vishal asks Shehnaaz why her family hasn't asked her to get married yet. Shehnaaz then opened up about her equation with her family.

Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu Upset With Arti Singh Not Entering The Elite Club

Shehnaaz Gill went on to say that they have asked her about marriage multiple times but she took her stand. She talked about how she was completely cut off from her family when she started going for shoots as she faced a lot of problems. When she used to go for shoots, she used to return home late and that would create problems. They used to ask her to leave the industry as there was nobody to pick her up and drop her from the sets as they were in Chandigarh.

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz To Star Opposite Actor Sunny Leone In Mahesh Bhatt's Next?

She then added that this was her warning call as they could have forced her into getting married as well. She said that she doesn't have what it takes to cope up with in-laws. She was obsessed with acting and that made her run away from her home.

Bigg Boss 13: Enraged Asim Riaz Asks Sidharth Shukla To Lick His Shoe; Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill then also talked about that now her parents were proud of her. They are happy that they are famous and that they want people to know that she is a part of their family. This is why she has now reconnected with her family.

Bigg Boss 13's Voice Revealed; Vijay Vikram Singh Talks About His Journey Of 10 Years

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.