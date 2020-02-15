The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Swayamwar Upsets Fans As 'Boycott Shehnaaz Ki Shaadi' Trends

Television News

Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 finale, Shehnaaz Gill was roped in for Colors TV's, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Fans are seemingly upset and have reacted on social media.

Bigg Boss 13

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is nearing its conclusion after entertaining the audience for four successful months on television. It seems like Colors TV is leaving no stones unturned to entertain the audience after Bigg Boss, as they have kept a special show in store for the viewers, in which the contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen hunting for soulmates.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill And Paras Chhabra Will Feature In A New Show; Watch Promo

In the promotional video shared on Colors TVs official social media handle, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra can be seen inviting fans to their wedding which begins from February 17. However, it seems the promotional video of the show hasn't gone down well with fans of Shehnaaz Gill, as they have expressed their disappointment on social media.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Best Moments Of Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz, Arti And Rashami Inside House

Fans trend #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi

As soon as the promotional video of Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was shared by the makers, fans in large numbers voiced their opinions against the upcoming show. Fans of Shehnaaz Gill have taken to their social media accounts and have been writing religiously, as to why Shehnaaz Gill should not be doing this show. Take a look at how fans reacted.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: THIS Is How Fans Are Supporting Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla Ahead Of Finale

Take a look at the promotional video shared

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For February 14, 2020 | Asim, Rashami & Paras' Journey

 

 

