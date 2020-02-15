Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Swayamwar Upsets Fans As 'Boycott Shehnaaz Ki Shaadi' Trends

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is nearing its conclusion after entertaining the audience for four successful months on television. It seems like Colors TV is leaving no stones unturned to entertain the audience after Bigg Boss, as they have kept a special show in store for the viewers, in which the contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen hunting for soulmates.

In the promotional video shared on Colors TVs official social media handle, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra can be seen inviting fans to their wedding which begins from February 17. However, it seems the promotional video of the show hasn't gone down well with fans of Shehnaaz Gill, as they have expressed their disappointment on social media.

Fans trend #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi

As soon as the promotional video of Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was shared by the makers, fans in large numbers voiced their opinions against the upcoming show. Fans of Shehnaaz Gill have taken to their social media accounts and have been writing religiously, as to why Shehnaaz Gill should not be doing this show. Take a look at how fans reacted.

I still don't understand @ColorsTV is very well aware of #Sidnaaz popularity bt still they planned a stupid show why?? Whose idea was this to play with fans emotions??#BoycottShehNaazKiShaadi — Nivedita sinha (@Nivedit13623709) February 15, 2020

#BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi : it's extremely sense less think...she was that much involve with @sidharth_shukla in the #BB13..

So this is proven that #SidNaaz is completely fake.. she's only using @sidharth_shukla for her game..@BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss — Himanshu Sharma (@himanshusha007) February 15, 2020

Hope this is true😭😭😭😭

My baby panda desrves best in her life not a third grade show where nalla paras is present 😠😠😠#BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi #RealWinnerShehnaaz https://t.co/E7z8k7mJCM — Akanksha/shehnaazian/flipper (@Akanksh05294570) February 15, 2020

And yes #BoycottShehnaazKiShaadi please bcoz agar wo akele show Kar rahi hoti tou it would have been acceptable but not with Paras Chabra at all.

Kaha Sana who ruled BB like a queen doing a show with a supporting character like Paras is boiling my blood#BB13 @ColorsTV — Raj • BB13 (@BigBossExpert) February 15, 2020

Take a look at the promotional video shared

