'I Don't Know Who Is Sidharth Shukla', Says Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows that continue to be in headlines even after it ends. The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss after entertaining the audience for five months ended recently. However, the Bigg Boss contestants still continue to be in news. Recently, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Anoop Jalota was questioned about Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Interestingly, the singer came up with a shocking answer.

Anup Jalota denies recognising Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Anoop Jalota was asked about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Anoop Jalota went on to reveal how he doesn’t know him. He also said that he does not anything about the show as he does not watch it at all.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla, he said that he doesn’t know how he looks like and won’t be able to identify him. He further added that he has not seen the show at all and also doesn’t want to see it. Furthermore, he said that when he went inside the show, those one and a half months were nothing less than a paid vacation for him and that he would love to visit again.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the popular faces in the television industry as he has worked in several daily soaps and also been a part of Bollywood. This statement by Anoop Jalota came as a shock for Sidhart’s fans, while some fans believed Jalota said so because he does not keep up with TV or films much.

Anoop Jalota was a part of the reality show Bigg Boss in its 12th season. According to the concept of the show, there were both celebrities and commoners inside the house. Anoop Jalota came in with Jasleen Matharu inside the house. Anoop Jalota was eliminated from the show in just one and a half months of his stay. Jasleen Matharu is now a part of another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she is seen competing with other girls to get married to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also features another Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

