Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Accused Of Rape, Her Brother Shehbaz Denies Allegations

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has been accused of rape by a 40-year-old woman who has stated in her complaint that he had forced himself on her in his car at gunpoint. The victim has reportedly filed a complaint against Shehnaaz Gill's father with the Punjab Police. However, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Gill has revealed in an interview with a publication that the allegations against his father are completely false and this is a ploy to defame him.

According to media reports, the victim who hails from Jalandhar stated in her complaint that she had visited Shehnaaz Gill's father's house in Beas on May 14, 2020, to meet her boyfriend. She added that Santokh Gill then took her to his car in the pretext of making her meet her boyfriend and then raped her at gunpoint. She filed the police complaint on May 19, 2020.

Shehbaz Gill has rubbished all the allegations

Shehbaz said that there is a complaint filed against his father with the Punjab Police but the allegations to the same are completely false. Shehnaaz Gill's brother added that the victim in question wants to defame his father. Shehbaz Gill further said that their entire family is extremely disturbed at the moment but that they know that nothing is going to happen as they have enough proof that the lady who has put on these allegations against their father is lying.

Shehbaz Gill stated that he does not know the lady who has filed the complaint against their father

Shehnaaz Gill's brother added that the place where the incident took place according to the lady is under CCTV surveillance and that they have now arranged for the footage of the same. However, Shehbaz Gill denied knowing about the lady who has filed the complaint against his father. Shehnaaz Gill's brother went on to say that he is not at all aware of her as he has shifted to Mumbai for quite some time now. However, he said that their father is not wrong and that justice will be delivered to him soon.

Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaaz are currently residing in Mumbai due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Shehbaz Gill was also quipped on whether he along with Shehnaaz Gill are planning to visit Punjab to be with their family to which he said that they do not have any such plans for now. Shehnaaz Gill's brother also added that he has been receiving calls since the morning and has requested all the media personnel to cooperate with them.

