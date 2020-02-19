Rakhi Sawant shares A Video Calling Shehnaaz Gill A Copycat; Here's Why

One of the most viewed shows of 2019-2020 was Bigg Boss 13, which ended on February 15, 2020. The show was won by Siddharth Shukla after he defeated Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, and Paras Chhabra in the contest. The hit show will now be followed by a show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which will be hosted by comedian Maniesh Paul.

On this swayamvar show, audiences will see Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra search for life partners. After this was revealed, Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram to claim that Shehnaaz has copied her.

Rakhi Sawant implies that Shehnaaz Gill is a copycat:

On February 18, 2020, Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram and shared a 3-minute long video. In the video, she is seen sitting in a bathtub as she congratulates Sidharth Shukla and rants about how Shehnaaz Gill is her a copycat. At 0:30 of the video, Rakhi stars to rant about Shehnaaz copying her.

Rakhi says in an interrogational tone on whether a swayamvar is going to happen and then says that people are having swayamvars without asking her. After this, she says that the makers have changed the name of the show. She ends the part of the rant by saying swayamvar of Shehnaaz in a sarcastic tone. Rakhi then ended the rant by speaking about how Shehnaaz is a good human being regardless of her accusations.

Rakhi Sawant is accusing Shehnaaz Gill because Rakhi had also had a show based on her swayamvar in the year 2009. She also is a past member of the Bigg Boss house. It is on the basis of this concept that Rakhi is accusing Shehnaaz Gill of being a copycat.

Rakhi Sawant’s swayamvar had ended after Rakhi got engaged to NRI businessman from Canada, Elesh Parujanwala. Their engagement did not work well and both parted ways after the show Pati Patni Aur Woh.

(Image courtesy: Rakhi Sawant Instagram)

