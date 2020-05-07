Shehnaaz Gill's Paternal Grandmother Admitted To Hospital, Fans Pour In Wishes

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh, took to his Instagram on May 6 and shared that his mother has been hospitalised as she was having trouble in her liver. Shehnaaz Gill's paternal grandmother has been reportedly having some issues and fans in huge numbers have sent love and prayers for her speedy recovery. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill's grandmother hospitalised

On Wednesday night, Shehnaaz Gill's father shared a picture of his mother, who was sitting on the hospital bed. Sharing about her being admitted to the hospital, Santokh Singh Sukh wrote, "My mother, hospital mein hai liver mein problem ho gayi hai God jaldi thik kar do." (My mother is in the hospital due to some liver issue. Hope God helps her recover soon). As soon as Shehnaaz Gill's grandmother's news of being admitted to the hospital flared on the internet, fans in huge numbers poured in wishes for Shehnaaz's dadi's speedy recovery.

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to 'Tareefan' from 'Veere Di Wedding', leaves fans impressed

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill quite often spoke about her dadi and also talked about the fun side of her. Moreover, Gill also shared some stories narrated to her by her grandmother.

Shehnaaz Gill has been busy with her new projects in the industry. After impressing fans with her performance in the music album titled Bhula Dunga, alongside Sidharth Shukla, she has reportedly now bagged another single. Shehnaz will be seen opposite popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill. As per reports, the new song will be a lively number, as Shehnaaz's previous work was an emotional melody. Moreover, a teaser to the song is soon expected to be out by next week. The small clip has been reportedly shot by the actors at their homes amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry in 'Bhula Dunga' BTS video leaves fans swooning

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill shared a BTS video of the song Bhula Dunga. In the clip, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen shooting for a moment wherein the two are sitting in front of a bathtub on the floor. While Sidharth is sitting behind, Shehnaaz can be seen leaning on him. The two stars are enjoying some wine in the video. Fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are swooning over the duo's chemistry. Check out the video here.

Shehnaaz Gill to be seen opposite Jassie Gill as they create a new music video

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill regrets being on 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'; read more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.