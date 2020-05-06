Shehnaaz Gill To Be Seen Opposite Jassie Gill As They Create A New Music Video

Shehnaaz Gill’s song with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most successful music videos released in the past few months. After the success of the song Bhula Dunga, she will now be seen romancing Jassie Gill in his upcoming music video. There has been a lot of excitement amongst the people to watch the entertainer in a music video again.

Shehnaaz Gill in another music video?

In recent developments, a leading daily reported that Shehnaaz Gill is all set to star in another music video which will also feature a love story. The music video will pair Shehnaaz Gill with singer Jassie Gill to deliver a heartfelt love song. The song is expected to have a Punjabi touch and will reportedly showcase a story without a very happy ending.

There have been reports about both Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill shooting a portion of the song at home while the entire piece will be finished one the Coronavirus related situation tames down. Previously, Shehnaaz Gill had expressed her affection for Jassie Gill on the Bigg Boss 13 platform, when the latter had come in to promote his film Panga.

Read Shehnaaz Gill Wonders What 'Google Maps Aunty' Is Up To Amid Lockdown; Watch Video

Also read Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry In 'Bhula Dunga' BTS Video Leaves Fans Swooning

Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the most loved celebrities to come out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. She is loved for her chirpy and fun-loving attitude which has gained her a lot of followers in the past few months.

She had previously featured in a song titled Bhula Dunga, along with her closest friend from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla. The music video featured a love story between them which worked really well amongst the audience as they have a huge fan base with the name “SidNaaz”. She had also released a BTS video from the time when she was shooting for the song Bhula Dunga. Have a look at the video here.

Read Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To 'Tareefan' From 'Veere Di Wedding', Leaves Fans Impressed

Also read Shehnaaz Gill Wants To Focus On Her Big Bollywood Dream; Opens Up About Future Plans

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.