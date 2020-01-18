Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Makes Shocking Confession To Rashami Desai About Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular shows on television where equations keep changing. In Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill got into a fight with each other. But in the recent episode, the two were seen discussing with each other about Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. Rashami was seen telling Shehnaaz that her brother Shahbaaz had asked her not to fall in love in the house with anyone but she still went ahead and fell for Sidharth and Paras.

Further in the episode, Rashami was seen telling Shehnaaz that Sidharth and Paras are not with her even after so much love and care. To this, Shehnaaz ends up confessing that she too is not that close both of them and starts laughing. She also confesses that she would have even had another lover inside the house if there was any other better contestant. Further, Shehnaaz also adds that she feels embarrassed about it. After all this, Rashami points to Vishal and says he could have been that third one but Shehnaaz rejects the idea of being with Vishal. Further, Rashami shares with Shehnaaz that she thought her love for Sidharth and Paras was true.

This conversation ended up going viral among fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz on social media who did not like Sana's behaviour at all. During the beginning of the show, Shehnaaz was close to Paras and now she even agrees to have a soft corner for him. However, often Shehnaaz is seen around with Sidharth Shukla and their banter with each other leaves netizens in awe-struck. Fans have lovingly given them the name, 'SidNaaz'. Now, it will be interesting to see if Rashami spills the beans to Paras and Sidharth in the upcoming episodes.

The show will also witness some interesting guests that will be entering the house soon to share their advice with the contestants. Bigg Boss 13 aires on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. The weekend episodes air at 9:00 pm.

