Shehzad Deol And Lisa Haydon's Stunning Photoshoot Is Winning Hearts On The Internet

Shehzad Deol, the young model shot to fame with his stint in the reality show Ace Of Space Season 1. But not many know that Shehzad has also earlier participated in model-hunt show Top Model India. Having begun his career as a model, Shehzad Deol was mentored by famous personalities like Lisa Haydon, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Shibani Dandekar and Atul Kasbekar. The model emerged to be the first runner up of the show. Now, his previous photoshoot with Lisa Haydon is currently doing the rounds on the internet. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Shehzad Deol and Lisa Haydon’s photoshoot

Back in 2019, on Valentine's day, Shehzad, took to Instagram to share stunning pictures with ace model and actor Lisa Haydon. In the pictures, Lisa can be seen donning a gorgeous and flowy see-through gown featuring furry sleeves. The closed-neck ensemble also had a thigh-high slit which helped the model flaunt her toned physique. Lisa’s look was accompanied with statement heels.

ALSO READ| Lisa Haydon Wears Mask Matching Son Leo's Carrier; See Picture

On the other hand, Shehzad Deol looked dapper in an all-black ironed suit. Matching turban and shoes added elegance to his look. Along with it, the duo can be seen glaring at each other as the camera captures them. While sharing the photographs, Shehzad added a hilarious caption. Take a look at it here:

Someone once told me : “There are more single people in Love than there are in relationships” -True story 💁‍♀️🙋‍♂️❤️ Happy ‘Singletines’ Day to all of us single people

ALSO READ| Lisa Haydon Wakes Up At 6 Am For A Beach Outing With Son; Says It Was 'worth It'

ALSO READ| Lisa Haydon’s Aesthetic ‘beach Baby’ Post Makes Celebs Say 'wow'; See Pic

About Shehzad Deol

Shehzad is an actor and model who has featured in several Punjabi music videos and reality television shows. He rose to fame after starring as a contestant in Vikas Gupta’s Ace of Space season 1. Although Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy of the show, Shehzad went on to win the hearts of many contestants and fans as well. He was one of the finalists of the show and gave a tough competition to all the other participants.

ALSO READ| Lisa Haydon Says 'falling Down Isn’t Bad' As She Shares A Video Of Her Surfing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.