Shibani Dandekar Shares Picture From Her Lockdown Shoot, Thanks Photographer; See Post

In this time of lockdown, Shibani Dandekar has been at home with Farhan Akhtar and has been quite active on her social media. She has been entertaining her fans with glimpses of her life amid the lockdown. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a lockdown secret with her fans. In this post, she also talked about a photoshoot she had amid lockdown. Take a look at Shibani's Instagram post here to know more about it.

Read Also | Shibani Dandekar Reveals She Struggled With Body Image; Says 'I Hated My Overall Size'

Shibani Dandekar's photoshoot amid lockdown

On July 22, Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram and shared a black and white photo. In this picture, she is seen posing on her terrace. In the post, she is sporting a light coloured suit with a black top. She is seen posing for the camera in the picture as she flaunts her long curly hair.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that the post was taken amid the lockdown. She also thanked the photographer for it. In the caption, she wrote "The terrace was my playground this lockdown photo by one of my favs @abheetgidwani 🖤 🤍 I sang for him over facetime to say thank you! lucky him 😂". Take a look at the post here to know more.

Read Also | Explore Farhan Akhtar’s Lavish ₹35 Cr Home Where He Is Quarantining With Shibani Dandekar

Apart from this, Shibani Dandekar recently took to her Instagram and shared a post from her childhood. In this post, she shared a video where she is seen singing a Gazal from her Jagjit Singh. In the caption of this post, she revealed that she was just 4 when the video was taken.

She wrote "Taking it back to the start! #jagjitsinghghazals Used to sing Jagjit and Chitra Singh duets with my dad when I was 4 years old on our terrace entertaining guests back in Africa! Jagjit Singh’s music resonates with me so much and is one of my earliest musical memories and influences ... too busy singing pop songs and grinding to hip hop these days 🙄😂 but will forever have a love for ghazals in my heart ❤️ #ghazals #music". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Anusha Dandekar Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Sisters Shibani & Apeksha

Read Also | Shibani Dandekar's Pasta Making Video Receives Backlash, Says 'it Was A Joke'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.