Shikha Singh Says She Cannot Fit In Her Clothes Due To Pregnancy, Shares An Adorable Pic

Actor Shikha Singh might be going through the best phase of her life, but it certainly comes along with unexpected problems. Shikha Singh, from the Kumkum Bhagya fame, is expecting her first baby in June with her pilot husband Karan Shah. She shared an adorable picture on her Instagram, claiming that the pregnancy does not allow her to wear her favourite clothes.

Shikha Singh cannot fit in her clothes

Shikha Singh posted a picture of herself on her Instagram, sharing that she is unable to fit in her clothes. She can be seen wearing a khaki-coloured long t-shirt with denim dungarees over it. While one strap of the dungaree is clipped on, she is forcing the other one down but it looks like they do not fit her. With her hair tied in cute space buns and an adorable pout on her face, Shikha wrote how she realised that nothing that she owns fits her anymore and that she cannot wait for the baby to come out. Using hashtags, she added how she cannot fit in her own clothes but at the same time does not have the option to go and buy new ones.

Supriya Shukla, who plays Sarla Arora in Kumkum Bhagya, commented on her post, "It's worth it...Believe me...To be mumma..Sending u loads of love". Actor Mrunal Thakur also expressed her emotions. She called Shikha a cutie.

Shikha’s pregnancy diaries

Shikha seems to be very excited to start the new phase in her life, which can be seen through the various posts that she adds on to her Instagram. She shares a lot of pictures of how she is spending her time with husband Karan Shah at home. The soon-to-be parents recently celebrated their anniversary at home.

The actor shared pictures of their two cakes. One of them has the words ‘Happy Anniversary Kashik’ written on top of it. Kashik is their names blend in together. A particularly adorable picture shows how Karan is flaunting his food belly as Shikha stands beside him, showing off her pregnant one. Karan seems to have a cushion stuffed under his shirt which looks like he has a large stomach as well.

The happy couple got married in the year 2016. Karan Shah works as a pilot. Shikha had announced her pregnancy in the month of April with sweet pictures along with Karan and their pet dog. In an interview quoted by a leading daily, Shikha shared that the pandemic wreaked havoc as soon as they decided to start a family. She also appreciated her husband and said that he helps her lot with housework and also got her machine that sweeps and cleans.

