'Uttaran Cast': List Of Actors And The Characters They Played In The Show

Uttaran was an Indian daily-soap drama which aired on Colors TV from December 2008 to January 2015. It followed the story of two friends from different socio-economic backgrounds. One is a maid’s daughter, Ichha Bharti (Sparsh Khanchandani) while the other is a child of wealthy landlord, Tapasya Thakur aka Ishita Panchal.

Uttaran Cast:

Sparsh Khanchandani as Young Ichha

Sparsh Khanchandani played the role of Young Ichcha in the show. She debuted on television at the age of 8 with Uttaran cast. She has also been casted in a Hollywood film called Meena: Half The Sky. This Uttaran’s cast child artist also won the Gr8! Young Achievers Award by Indian Television Academy in 2010. Uttaran's cast child artist, Sparsh was last seen in Bollywood film called Hichki alongside Rani Mukherjee.

Ishita Panchal as Young Tapasya

There was another child artist in Uttaran’s cast, Ishita Panchal who played the role of Young Tapasya in the show. Ishita Panchal also appeared on a film called Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi in 2008. She was last seen in Bhoot and Friends which was released on 2010.

Rashami Desai as Tapasya Rathore

Rashmi Desai played the role of elder role of Tapasya in the show. She debuted with the Hindi film called Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke in 2004. We recently saw her emerging as a third runner-up in a popular Indian reality show. She was among the highest-paid television actors of India in 2018.

Tina Dutta as Ichha Bundela

Tina Dutta is highly popular for her dual portrayal of Ichha and Meethi in the show Uttaran. She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and was last seen in an &TV show of Ekta Kapoor called Daayan. She acted in Rituparno Ghosh's 2003 movie Chokher Bali with Aishwarya Rai.

Nandish Sandhu / Vikas Bhalla as Veer Singh Bundela

Nandish Sandhu was a part of Uttaran. He was first Guvanti and Umed’s son in the show. He later became Tapasya and Amla’s former husband and then Ichha’s husband. Later on, Vikas Bhalla filled in the role of Nandish from 2013 till the end of the show.

Gaurav Chopra as Raghuvendra Rathore

Gaurav Chopra is one of the promising actors of Indian Television. He was a part of Uttaran serial actors as Tapasya's husband. He was also contestant on the 10th season of Bigg Boss. He is currently working on a theatrical adaptation of Devdas.

Several other popular actors including Ayub Khan, Pratima Kazmi and Vaishali Thakkar played as supporting cast for other Uttaran characters. Uttaran serial actors played on some interesting characters in several films in the future. Uttaran is the third longest-running Indian television of Colors TV from December 2008 to January 2015.

Image Credits: Rashami Desai's Instagram

