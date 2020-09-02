Shilpa Shinde Calls Sunil Grover A Complex And Insecure Person, Says He Just Needs A Prop

Shilpa Shinde, who won Bigg Boss 11, had got all her fans super excited after it was announced that she will be seen in the show, Gangs Of Filmistan opposite Sunil Grover. But the actor shocked the fans after she decided to quit the show citing her grievances with the producers of the show along with Sunil. Shilpa recently opened up about her quitting the show and on why she was not comfortable working with The Kapil Sharma Show actor. Interestingly, Shilpa had also earlier worked with Sunil in the show, Dhan Dhana Dhan.

Shilpa Shinde calls Sunil Grover insecure

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shilpa revealed what went wrong between her and Sunil. The actor said that when she was working with Sunil on a show previously, she was just 'used' and did not have any proper scenes. She added that the producers had only brought her on-board because she had garnered immense popularity after winning Bigg Boss. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor went on to say that the makers wanted to do a dance sequence with her on the show but Sunil 'forced' his comedy into it and ruined it. She called Sunil an 'insecure and complex' person. Shilpa also added that the Bharat actor thinks that only he can do comedy and often sees himself as the 'comedy king'.

Shilpa Shinde tells Sunil Grover treated her like a junior artist

The actor who also declared that she has left the show was further quipped on whether she voiced out her grievances with the producers of the show. To this, she said that, she does not care about the issue anymore and that she had told the producers not to contact her anymore. The Kabhi Aye Na Judaai actor further stated that she does not want to see their faces after they 'used' her. Shilpa added that she knew that her time on the show was 'done' when Sunil came on-board for the same.

She further accused him of treating her like a junior artist. She also hinted about her meager role during the first telecast of the show. Lastly, the actor said that after the entire fiasco, it is clear for her that she does not want to do anything with the show.

