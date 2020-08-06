Sunil Grover To Shoot For A New Comedy Show Along With Shilpa Shinde And Others

Comedian Sunil Grover is set to return to TV with a new comedy show. The comedian will be joined by Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa Shinde who is known for her comic character on the show. Grover was earlier seen in a special appearance in the 13th season of Bigg Boss while Shinde last appeared on Bigg Boss season 11 and was also the winner of the show.

Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde will also be joined by a few other comedians from The Kapil Sharma Show. Some members of the cast include Upasana Singh, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, and Sidharth Sagar. The show is also expected to be joined by Paritosh Tripathi and Jatinder Suri.

According to reports, the show will be titled I Laugh You and will air on Star Bharat. Grover will essay the character of a gangster who owns a house on the show. The plot of the show will revolve around Sunil Grover making his tenants entertain him in exchange of being able to stay in the house.

The show will be produced by Preeti and Neeti Simoes who earlier produced Kanpur Wale Khuranas which featured Aparhakti Khurana, Sunil Grover, Adah Khan, Ali Asgar and more.

In conversation with ET Times, Preeti revealed that the show is a daily show and added that it is their first producing a daily show, She said that it is a space where fiction will meet non-fiction. She revealed that Grover will be seen essaying the character of a mad landlord and seven TV stars will play his tenants. Further revealing the plot of the show, she said that tenants will have to entertain the landlord amid the lockdown because he has no cable connection.

Comedian Sunil Grover was earlier seen in Salman Khan's Bharat. He is best known for his roles as Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show. Grover reportedly quit the show after he had some issues with the host Kapil Sharma. Shilpa Shinde, on the other hand, is best known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi. She reportedly chose to quit the show after she had a tiff with the show's producers.

