Shilpa Shinde Unhappy With 'Gangs Of Filmistan'; Talks About Comedy Being 'male-dominated'

Recently actor Shilpa Shinde revealed that she is unhappy with Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistan, an upcoming comedy show. Shilpa was one of the stars on the upcoming show and it was supposed to break her two-year-long hiatus from television. However, she seems to be rethinking her decision as she seems dissatisfied with her part in the show.

Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed that Sunil Grover is the face of the show. The actor added that she does not mind that Gangs Of Filmistan is about Sunil Grover, but others do not really get a chance to do much. Shilpa told the portal that the show was supposed to be her comeback, as pitched by the producers of the show, but she hardly has any role in it.

Shilpa went on to say that the producers had told her that her part would be separate from Sunil Grover’s part. However, later she found out that he would be a judge on the show and the other actors will entertain him. The actor further revealed that they have shot Sunil Grover’s gag most of the time. The actor also asked if Sunil Grover is the face of the show, are the other actors “just props”?

This is not the only concern Shilpa has with the show. She is unhappy with the “ill preparation of the team”. The actor is irked by the fact that no scripts are in place.

Shilpa further talked about comedy being “male-dominated”. The actor told the media portal that women don’t get chances in the comedy scene, so how are they supposed to shine in the field of comedy? She further told the portal that Sugandha Mishra can do much more than just imitate Late Mangesshkarji, however, Sugandha and herself are treated like showpieces in the show.

Shilpa recalled how she was called Lady Kapil Sharma as audiences loved her performance as a comedian in a sitcom, which made her feel proud. She added that people think that women cannot make them laugh therefore, there are hardly any female comedians.

Shilpa Shinde also stated that the producers are exploiting actors because many of them did not get any work for the past four months. She added that she had been unwell despite that she had shot for two days for a daily comedy show. She further added that it has been hectic and she cannot work in such an atmosphere.

