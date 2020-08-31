Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover And Ali Asger Enjoy A Nap Together

Kiku Sharda recently took to his social media to share a throwback picture with his The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars Sunil Grover and Ali Asger. The picture may make one nostalgic and remind them of the trio's bond during the comedy show. Not only this, but Kiku also went on to wish the two for their respective shows.

Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover and Ali Asger's unseen picture

Talking about the picture, Kiku, Ali, and Sunil can be seen fast asleep in a car. While Kiku and Ali can be seen sleeping while resting their heads onto each other, Sunil too can be seen sleeping peacefully alongside them. Sunil was quick to react to the beautiful post shared by Kiku. He wrote 'What A Picture' while conveying his thanks to Kiku for wishing him on his show.

Ali Asger to be seen in Akbar Birbal

Kiku had also wished both Ali and Sunil for their respective shows. For the unversed, Ali will be seen in the show Akar Birbal. Interestingly, Ali will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kiku in the show and will be essaying the role of Emperor Akbar. Like Kiku, Ali will also be seen opposite Vishal Kotian who will be playing Birbal on the show.

While, Sunil will be seen in the comedy show, Gangs Of Filmistan. The show will also be starring Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle, and Paritosh Tripathi. Take a look at the picture shared by Kiku on his Twitter and Sunil's reaction to the same.

The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil had Kiku essay the role of Palak and Bachcha Yadav in the latest episodes. Sunil had, on the other hand, become a household name with his portrayal of Guthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Devi. Ali had essayed the role of Kapil's grandmother on several episodes and had nailed the same effortlessly.

Together, the trio had managed to tickle the funny bone of the audience with their antics. They were also joined by actors Sumona Chakravarti, Upasana Singh, and Chandan Prabhakar who essayed the roles of Kapil's wife, aunt, and friend respectively.

Image Credits: Kiku Sharda Twitter, Sunil Grover Twitter

