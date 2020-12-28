How Many Episodes Does 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors' Have?

Criminal Justice is back with another season on Disney plus Hotstar with Pankaj Tripathi as the lead actor. The makers of the show have dropped all the episodes of the show. A number of netizens have been searching for “How many episodes are there Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors” and "Criminal Justice number of episodes". Read on to know more about it.

How many episodes are there Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors?

A total of 8 episodes released on December 24th, 2020.

Episode 1: The first episode introduces the characters in the show. Bikram Chandra, who is an eminent lawyer’s life takes a turn when his wife, Anuradha, stabs him. The episode follows the cops investigating the case. However, finding a lawyer for her looks impossible.

Episode 2: In the next episode, Pradhan, Gauri and Madhav Mishra come to interview the Chandra house staff. There they discover heaps of information.

Episode 3: In the following episode, Anu goes to meet Ishani. In the same episode, Madhav convinces Nikhat to go see Anu pass messages for Rhea, her daughter.

Episode 4: In the next episode, Pradhan is determined to get the statement of Rhea, before Anu comes to meet her.

Episode 5: In the fifth episode, the show takes a leap of seven months. Mandira and Vijji get a hotshot prosecutor.

Episode 6: In the next episode, Rhea’s statement increases suspicions about Bikram. A plot twist is seen when a DNA test is revealed.

Episode 7: In the second last episode, the trial begins. Prabhu is able to tar Anu’s image and paints her as a villain.

Episode 8: The finale episode shows the trial reaching the final stage. The final episode has a lot of suspense as an unexpected witness testifies.

Criminal Justice season 2 Details

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee and written by Apurva Asrani. The show sheds light on the ordeal of women in prison. While the first season had 10 episodes, the second season of the courtroom drama has only eight episodes. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anupria Goenka, Kirti Kulhari, Shilpa Shukla, Mita Vashisht, Deepti Naval, Ashish Vidyarthi and Jisshu Sengupta. The show is available to watch on Disney plus Hotstar.

