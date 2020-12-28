How Many Episodes Does 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors' Have?

Quick links:
Criminal Justice is back with another season on Disney plus Hotstar with Pankaj Tripathi as the lead actor. The makers of the show have dropped all the episodes of the show. A number of netizens have been searching for “How many episodes are there Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors” and "Criminal Justice number of episodes". Read on to know more about it.
Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study
Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather
Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee and written by Apurva Asrani. The show sheds light on the ordeal of women in prison. While the first season had 10 episodes, the second season of the courtroom drama has only eight episodes. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anupria Goenka, Kirti Kulhari, Shilpa Shukla, Mita Vashisht, Deepti Naval, Ashish Vidyarthi and Jisshu Sengupta. The show is available to watch on Disney plus Hotstar.
Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments
Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.