Shireen Mirza On BF Hasan Sartaj's Valentine's Proposal: 'It Was Like Bollywood Films'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza got the surprise of her life this Valentine's Day as she got proposed by her long-time beau, Hasan Sartaj. Still revelling in her special moment, the actress took to Instagram and posted a series of posts and stories to announce her engagement with Hasan Sartaj. A peek into Shireen Mirza's Instagram reveals how excited and happy the actress is about her surprise proposal.

Also Read: DYK Priyanka Chopra Jonas Almost Played 'Umraao Jaan' Instead Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

The 32-year-old actress announced on her social media account that she has gotten engaged with her beau, Hasan Sartaj. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza had posted a picture of herself with her partner, Hasan Sartaj on Valentine's Day to wish him. In the caption, she penned down a heartfelt message professing her love for Hasan.

Hasan Sartaj pops the question

Shireen Mirza's boyfriend Hasan Sartaj went down on his knee to propose to Shireen and asked her the ultimate question. Shireen revealed in her caption that it was the easiest question to answer as she said 'yes' with no hesitation. 'It was just like in Bollywood Films', remarked the actress.

Also Read: Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses Of Her Virtual Press Tour

Shireen Mirza updates her fans

The actress uploaded a post on Instagram where she wrote that saying 'yes' has never been so easy and that she cannot wait to have endless adventures with her partner. She tagged her friend thanking her, who had helped with the surprise. TV celebrities and fans alike shared the actress's enthusiasm as they congratulated her in the comments. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's main lead Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya commented 'Can't be any happier' under the post and congratulated her.

Pic Credit: Shireen Mirza Instagram

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unbreakable Rule That Saved Her From The Wrong Side Of Bollywood

Fans Congratulate Shireen Mirza

Pic Credit: Shireen Mirza Instagram.

A fan commented 'Congrats Simo' under the post referring to her character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she played Simi Bhalla. Another wrote how happy they are for her and several congratulated her. Shireen uploaded a story dedicated to her partner and showing off her new ring with John Legend's 'All Of Me' playing in the background. She also posted a snap of the party the duo had where they celebrated their engagement with her family.

Also Read: Priyanka Calls Nick Jonas 'Babu', Fan Shares A Video Leaving Chopra In Splits

Pic Credit: Shireen Mirza Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.