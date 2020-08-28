Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi And Mohsin Khan To Resume Shoot With SOPs

The sets of the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was stuck with a major COVID-19 scare after cast members Swati Chittnis, Sachin Tyagi, and Samir Onkar were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This resulted in a halt of the shooting. Now, the lead actors, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have once again resumed the shoot for the show after following all the necessary SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). Mohsin and Shivangi also recently tested negative for COVID-19.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan resume shoot

A source close to the show revealed to Pinkvilla that after a few of the cast members tested positive for COVID-19, the entire set was once again sanitized and the necessary tests were also conducted. The source added that now Shivangi and Mohsin were called to resume the shoot of their respective parts after the cast members were given three days of rest. The show's plot will now be focusing on Mohsin and Shivangi's characters, Kartik and Naira for some time along with the character of Keerti. Sachin Tyagi who essays the role of Manish Goenka from the show will be unavailable for the shoot for some days.

The sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sanitized

A few days earlier, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rajan Shahi had also released an official statement regarding the same. He had shared that actors Swati Chittnis, Sachin Tyagi, and Samir Onkar who are an integral part of the show have been tested positive for COVID-19. However, he mentioned that the three of them are asymptomatic. The producer further added that they are in-home quarantine. He mentioned that the BMC has also advised the same to the actors as they were not showing the symptoms of COVID-19.

He further mentioned in the statement that the on-crew team were immediately isolated and tested for the same. He also stated that now four crew members have also tested positive for the same. He added that the BMC was informed after which the entire set was fumigated and sanitized. The producer said that they are all receiving the required medical attention at their home quarantine.

