'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star Sachin Tyagi & Others Test Positive For COVID; Read Here

According to a recent report by Spotboye, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Sachin Tyagi has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to the report, some other cast members of the show have also tested positive for Coronavirus. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s shoot has reportedly come to a halt.

Sachin Tyagi test positive for COVID:

The shoot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reportedly went on till 10 a.m. today. However, the shoot came to a halt since Tyagi and other crew members reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Sachin Tyagi reportedly had a fever and hence decided to get tested for the COVID-19 virus. He received his test results on August 22.

According to reports, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's crew members got themselves tested for the COVID-19 virus since they suffered from symptoms. The crew members recently received their test reports, and it was found that some of them have tested positive for the virus.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast includes actors Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan. These actors feature in the lead roles. On the other hand, actor Sachin Tyagi plays the character of Manish Goenka in the show. Manish is Kartik's father in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The plot of this show revolves around a couple who enters into an arranged marriage. The show features the ups and downs of a relationship through the protagonists i.e. Akshara and Naitik.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is directed by Romesh Kalra, Rishi Mandial, and Ram Pandey. The show airs on the television channel Star Plus and also features on the streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. It is interesting to note that the show is one of the longest running, Insian soap-operas.

On the work front:

Actor Sachin Tyagi is famous for his television roles. He is known for his role in the television show, Swaragini. Tyagi played the character of Shekhar in this show. It is interesting to note that Sachin Tyagi is also a singer.

