'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actors Sachin, Swati And Samir Test Positive For COVID-19

Amid the global pandemic, three actors from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast have been found to be infected by the COVID-19 virus. As per latest development, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi and Samir Onkar, have tested COVID-19 positive. Moreover, the entire crew underwent the COVID-19 test, and four crew members have tested positive, so far.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast members test COVID-19 positive

In a statement, the producer Rajan Shahi confirmed the news. He informed that Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi and Samir Onkar are under home quarantine. He also added that the BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. He further shared that the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is constantly in touch with the actors. He concluded and said that the team stands by the commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to.

In the further statement, Sachin Tyagi informed that he has isolated himself and is also taking care of his diet. Sachin also mentioned that he was unable to guess the symptoms as he was asymptotic. Meanwhile, Swati Chitnis also asserted that she is asymptomatic and doing well while recovering fast. Chitnis also shared that she has been monitoring her health from time to time and hoping to bounce back soon.

On the other side, Samir Onkar shared a post on his social media handle and wrote a brief caption while giving his health update. His caption read that for the first time in his life he felt being positive is "not so cool". He added, "Luckily I am asymptomatic. I have self-isolated myself, taking care of my diet and also doing some breathing exercise. God is great, everything will be fine". To conclude his caption, he wrote, "And Praying for all of you too, to be safe and healthy"

The show, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead characters, was shot at the Film City, Mumbai. However, the shoot has been halted again after resuming the work in June. The show is telecasted on Star Plus from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM.

(Image Courtesy: Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, Samir Onkar)

