'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Cast Who Tested COVID-19 Positive; From Samir To Swati

The shoot of yet another television show has been stalled after a couple of members from the cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19. The television show is none other than Star Plus's highly watched show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. According to several reports of online portals, three members of the YRKKH cast and four members of its crew have tested positive for COVID-19, which led to makers halt its shoot.

Know about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast who tested COVID-19 positive

Samir Onkar

It was earlier reported that actor Samir Onkar, who plays the role of Samarth Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the cast members who tested positive for COVID-19. Later, Onkar took to his official Instagram handle to confirm the news and revealed that he has been self-isolating himself and has been taking care of his diet. Along with sharing a collage of a quote and his photograph, he wrote,

For the first time in my life, I feel being positive is not so cool. Luckily I am asymptomatic. I have self-isolated myself, taking care of my diet and also doing some breathing exercise. God is great, everything will be fine. And Praying for all of you too, to be safe and healthy

Sachin Tyagi

Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish Goenka in YRKKH, has also tested positive for COVID-19, suggests a report by SpotBoyE. The online portal reported that a source revealed Tyagi was running a fever so he had to get himself tested. After he tested positive, other crew members also had to get themselves tested as they too apparently observed COVID-19 symptoms, concluded the source.

Swati Chitnis

In a statement released Telly Express, film and television actor Swati Chitnis, who plays the role of Suhasini Goenka in YRKKH confirmed that she too has tested positive for COVID-19. However, Chitnis admitted that she is asymptomatic and is recovering fast with each proceeding day. She concluded saying she has been monitoring her health and thanked producer Rajan Shahi for taking good care of the team.

Meanwhile, SpotBoyE also reported that lead actor Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi had also taken the test, but the on-screen couple, fortunately, tested negative for COVID-19.

