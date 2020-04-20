Surbhi Jyoti Or Shivangi Joshi, Who Slays In Fringe Hairstyle Better?

While the Bollywood stars in India show off their amazing fashion as well as dressing skills, the TV actors are also inspirational when it comes to their excellent fashion and looks. Surbhi Jyoti, one of the most well-known names of the TV has shown how beautifully she can carry herself all the time. The actor carries a fringe hairstyle in a way that gives it proper justice. But she is not the only one. Shivangi Joshi has always been known for small and cute fringes.

Surbhi vs Shivangi: Fringe Style Battle

Here are some Surbhi Jyoti's photos:

Surbhi posted this picture of herself after the lockdown started and jokingly claimed that she is dreaming about a vacation. In the picture, Surbhi has some beautiful and long fringes that go a little beyond her eyebrows and settle on her eyelids. The tinges of red maroon in her hair make her hair shine.

It seems that Surbhi's favourite style during vacation is the fringe. In yet another picture, she can be seen giving a goofy pose as she is sitting on a bench. With the classic white shirt and blue jeans combination, she has tied some part of her hair back while bringing the focus on the fringe.

Here are some Shivangi Joshi's photos

Shivangi Joshi has been sporting a fringe in the most fashionable way. In a post shared by the actor, she can be seen in a stunning fringe. She can be seen wearing a monochromatic sequined dress along with long and straight locks of hair.

This picture shows how Shivangi not only manages to match her fringes with a western look but perfectly integrates them in traditional wear as well. She has tied her hair at the back with some sequins stuck on her hair. She is wearing a beautiful yellow lehenga with a netted and sequined jacket.

