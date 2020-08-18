Shivangi Joshi Won Several Awards For 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', See List Here

Shivangi Joshi a.k.a Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most favourite ‘bahus’ of television soap. Owing to her great acting skills, the actor has successfully secured several awards as well. Here is a list of awards that have been won by the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, Shivangi Joshi.

Shivangi Joshi Awards for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Gold Award winner

As of date, Shivangi has won 2 Gold awards namely:

Indian Television Academy Award: Shivangi won the Indian Television Academy Award in 2019. The actor was nominated in the category of Best Actress – Popular. View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Nov 10, 2019 at 10:20pm PST

As of date, Shivangi has won 3 Star Parivaar Awards namely:

Star Parivaar Award: Joshi won the Star Parivaar Award in 2018. She was nominated in the category of ‘Favorite Jodi’. Further, Shivangi’s love interest in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan also shared the award with her.

Star Parivaar Award: Joshi won the Star Parivaar Award in 2018. She was nominated in the category of ‘Favorite Patni’.

Star Parivaar Award: Joshi won the Star Parivaar Award in 2017 as well. She was nominated in the category of ‘Favorite Jodi’. Further, Shivangi’s love interest in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan also shared the award with her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on May 16, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

While Shivangi Joshi has won several awards for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she has also been nominated for several awards.

Shivangi Joshi Award nominations for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata:

Asian Viewers Television Award: The actor was nominated for the Asian Viewers Television Award in 2017. She was nominated for in the category of Best Actress.

Indian Telly Award: Joshi was nominated for the Indian Telly Award in 2019. She was nominated in the category of Best Actress.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award: Joshi was nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award in 2019. She was nominated in the category of Favourite Actress TV.

Shivangi Joshi’s shows

Shivangi Joshi is extremely famous for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, she has also starred in other television shows. Some of her shows include Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Beintehaa.

Promo Image Source: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

