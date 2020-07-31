Rajan Shahi Talks About Financial Crisis In TV Industry, Cites Income Issues

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many television shows have faced monetary issues. TV producer Rajan Shahi, who is currently bankrolling four shows like - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Anupamaa and a Marathi show titled Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, has also been facing monetary issues even though the shows have resumed their runs successfully.

Rajan Shahi recently spoke to a news daily where he expressed that the heavy rent of studios is a huge burden for them as they haven't had an inflow of money in the past four months. The TV producer stated that he has requested the Chief Minister to waive off the rent of Film City Studios in order to continue their operations without a financial burden.

Rajan Shahi's request to CM Thackeray

While speaking in the interview, producer Rajan Shahi revealed that it will take more than a year for producers to get back on their feet given the financial standing costs and no income in the past four months. Under the Producer's Guild and IFTPC (Indian Film and TV Producers Council), producers have requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to waive off the rent of Film City studios which houses most of their sets. According to the producer, waiving off the rent of Film City Studios will help them take a huge burden off their shoulders.

While speaking about shooting amid the pandemic, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer stated that their endeavour is to follow all the guidelines laid down by the government. The sets are being sanitised thrice a day and having a health inspector in attendance. Individual makeup kits and healthy food arrangements have been made by the producer whereas immunity tests have also become a common practice on set.

The financial issues the TV industry has been facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been gaining mainstream attraction after Hamari Bahu Silk's cast staged a protest outside one of the show's producers Devyani Rale's residence. The cast and crew of the show have not been paid for over a year whereas one of the show's actors Zaan Khan had to reportedly sell his car to make ends meet. While speaking to a news portal, Zaan Khan had stated that some of the crew members of the show do not have money to even buy the essentials.

