Shivangi Joshi From 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' In Her Best Traditional Outfits

Shivangi Joshi is a popular face on television. She is currently seen in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira Goenka. She plays one of the lead actors in the show alongside Mohsin Khan.

Apart from these, Shivangi Joshi has been a part of several other hit shows like Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Beintehaa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, etc. Her stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has even won her several awards. She recently even won the Best Actor Female (Popular) at the Gold Awards in 2019.

Besides rocking on the silver screen, Shivangi Joshi is quite popular on social media as well. She also manages to surprise the fashion police with her elegant fashion avatars. Her traditional styles, in particular, have always been a fan favourite.

Shivangi Joshi’s traditional outfits

Shivangi Joshi gave the usual salwar kameez a stylish upgrade by pairing it with this short anarkali kurta and the result is refreshing. The braid is what is giving the outfit a casual appeal suitable for daily wear as well.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor looks ravishing in this Reynu Taandon anarkali gown. Her look is elegant and Shivangi Joshi decided to opt for a no-fuss makeup look for this style.

Shivangi Joshi’s undying love for grand lehengas is evident from her social media. This Jiya By Veer Design lehenga has particularly managed to take away our hearts with vibrant colours. The actor aces the orange and pink colour combination with sheer elegance.

Shivangi Joshi is sporting a white kurta and palazzos in this look. She paired the look with a pair of silver jewellery and ballets.

