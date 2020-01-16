Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai star Shivangi has gained immense popularity after her appearance on the popular show. The actor has seen the same trajectory as her ex co-star and on-screen mother, Hina Khan. After sharing space for quite a while, the mother-daughter pair became of the most loved pair on screen.

Source: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi follows Hina Khan's footsteps to Cannes

Shivangi has bagged in a role for her first movie which has been featured at the Cannes Film Festival. The film also stars Aditya Khurana and noted south actress Asifa Haque in lead roles. The troupe will also join each other to the French Rivera. The movie is titled Our Own Sky and is a love story produced by Mohammed Nagaman Lateef. The cast and crew of the film have begun shooting for the project in Mumbai.

Hina Khan made the nation proud along with the Television fraternity when she walked the red carpet for her debut film Lines. Hina received massive critical acclaim and also made headlines for being slammed by the editor of an acclaimed media organisation. The producer for Shivangi’s film mentioned in an interview with an entertainment portal, that he did not find anyone capable to play the role except her. The producer added that he wanted to go with someone new after working with many experienced actors. The producer also added that the film will provide Shivangi with the opportunity to explore more outside the daily soap circle.

Source: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram

