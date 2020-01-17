'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star Shivangi Joshi's Stunning Gowns You Will Want To Steal

Shivangi Joshi began her career in the TV industry with the show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. The actor has become a household name for playing the character of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has even bagged many awards for her stellar performances.

Shivangi is often seen sharing her stunning pictures on her social media handles and is also lauded for her sartorial choices. Her Instagram handle gives us a glimpse of her love for gowns. Here are some of the best gowns from her collection.

Shivangi Joshi's best gowns

On December 31, Shivangi was seen wearing a lovely red Kalki Fashion gown for one of her events in Bharuch. She left hair straight open and opted for minimal makeup. She even posted multiple pictures form the night, flaunting her glamorous gown. The actor surely knows how to rock the bold colour at ease.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'Kaira' Completes Three And A Half Years

Shivangi Joshi sported a pink pastel gown for one of her shoots. Her gown was all about intricate floral embroidery. She opted for no accessories and very light makeup. All eyes were on the flowers that were clipped on her hair. Overall, Shivangi's gown looked perfect.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehta Hai: Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi Are Giving Major Style Inspiration

Shivangi’s unique choice of colours sets her apart from others. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor donned a grey pastel off-shouldered gown for one of the events night. She went on to leave her long hair open and opted for very little makeup. Have a look.

Shivangi Joshi: When The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Notched Up Her Saree Game

Once again Shivangi sported a grey pastel gown, when she graced the Gold Awards 2019 night happily. Her gown was all about frills and netted sheen. With the right bun and no accessories, her outfit glammed up even more. Overall, Shivangi's choice of colours defines her love for elegance. Her gown looks receive many comments from fans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi's Bridal Collection Will Leave You Love-struck

Photo courtesy: Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.