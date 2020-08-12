'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Latest Promo Shows Kartik Lashing Out At Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched Hindi TV shows. The TV show revolves around how Akshara and Naitik, who hail from a joint family, get into an arranged marriage. However, after the marriage, they face challenges in understanding each other but they eventually start to love and support each other.

The show initially featured Hina Khan and Karan Mehra and currently stars Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan. The recent shocking twist of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is that Kartik's father, Manish meets with an accident and Kartik blames Naira for his father's condition. Read on:

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Kaira to be separated again?

The new plot-twist, according to the promo clip, showcases how Kartik's father, Manish meets with an accident and he suffers from a major head injury. The injury completely devastates him. The upcoming episode will show how Kartik blames Naira for the accident and his father's condition. Naira's brother Naksh comes forward and reminds Kartik of the time when Naiara and he lost their mother Akshara merely because of their family member's mistake.

Naira, who is deeply hurt by Kartik's words, reminds him that Manish is her father too. The clip shared showcases some misunderstanding that arise between the two. Check out the clip:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is penned by Saba Mumtaz, Bhavna Vyas, Ghazala Nargis, Munisha Rajpal, Zama Habib, and Bandana Tiwari. The show is produced under the banner name Director's Kut Productions. While Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Naira Goenka, Mohsin Khan portrays the character of Kartik Goenka.

The show premiered on January 12, 2009, and is known to be one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas. The show also has high TRP ratings. In the year 2019, a spin-off titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was launched. It features Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles.

