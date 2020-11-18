'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Fame Mohsin Shares A Pic Feat. Shivangi To Celebrate 'Kaira'

On November 17, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan took to his social media handle and shared a picture featuring his co-star Shivangi Joshi. The actor took to his Instagram stories to share the picture where Mohsin and Shivangi can be seen romancing in their on-screen characters Kartik and Naira. Mohsin is seen in a groom's avatar while Shivangi is seen sporting a bridal attire.

Interestingly, the picture shared by Mohsin is a snip of a shot from the serial's recent 'Karwa Chauth' episode. Instagramming the story for his 1.9M followers on the photo-sharing platform, Mohsin wrote, "4 & half years of Kaira Mubarak". Scroll down to take a look at Mohsin Khan's recent Instagram story.

Mohsin celebrates four-and-half years of Kaira

A peek into Mohsin Khan's Instagram

Interestingly, the 29-year-old actor is an avid social media user as he keeps sharing updates about his projects. A few days back, he dropped hints for his fans about the title of his upcoming music-video with actor Urvashi Rautela. Apart from that, he often gives a sneak-peek into the set of YRKKH. One of his latest Instagram video-post featured co-star Shehzad Sheikh. The duo was seen rehearsing for a shot.

Coming to the romantic-drama serial of Star Plus, it has a massive fan following. The show has been loved since its first episode that bhad aired back in 2009. Earlier, YRKKH revolved around the love story of Akshara and Naitik, played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. Hina and Karan won hearts with their performances as #Naksh and became one of the favourite on-screen jodis. Later, the duo quit the show, and the show focused on the life of Naira, Akshara and Naitik's daughter.

Apart from Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast also includes Ali Hassan, Swati Chitnis and Shehzad Sheikh, among many others. The show also had a spin-off, titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, starring Saheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead. However, after running for more than a year, the show went off-air in October.

