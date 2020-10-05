Who Is Velmurugan? All You Need To Know About 'Bigg Boss 4' Telugu Contestant

Velmurugan is a well-known playback singer and musician. He predominantly works in the South Indian film industry. The singer shot to fame with folk songs like Madura, Aadungada and the recent Otha Sollala. He has also won many accolades during his career as a singer in the Tamil film industry.

He came to prominence after the announcement of his participation in the upcoming season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil in season 4. And as the actor has made his debut in the much-acclaimed show, Bigg Boss 4 Tamil, here’s taking a look at the singer’s bio, career, pictures and more.

Velmurugan was born on March 5, 1980, and is 40 years old. He was born and brought up in the middle-class family of Viruthachalam, Tamil Nadu, India. He completed his initial schooling from Jayapriya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School. After that, he went to Chennai and joined the University of Tamil Nadu, where he went on to complete his graduation. He has had a keen interest in singing and music since childhood. He loves to play musical instruments and to take part in many musical activities during his school and college years, and he won many of them.

Also read | Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Devi Nagavalli’s Elimination In Third Week Shocks Many; See Reactions

Career

Velmurugan began his career as a playback singer in the Tamil film industry in the year 2007. He has sung many popular songs such as Oru Nimisham, Vaa Pulla, Vedi Pottu, Local Boys, Maya Bazaar, Pangali and many other more. He also sang popular folk songs like Madura, Aadungada and Otha Solla. Velmurugan is also known for his melodious voice and charming personality.

Also read | 'Bigg Boss 4 Telugu': Devi, Lasya & 5 Other Contestants Nominated For Eliminations

Accolades

Throughout his career in the Tamil film industry, Velmurugan has received several prestigious awards and honours in various categories. He received the "American University Award" in 2007. In 2010, he also received the "APJ Abdul Kalam Sir Award" and the "Delhi CM Award." Later in 2014, he won the "Best Playback Singer Award" and received the "Tamil Nadu Government Award" in 2019. In 2019, he also registered his name "Guinness World Records" and received the Best Playback Singer Award.

Also read | Mohanlal Joins The Sets Of 'Drishyam 2' While Adhering To Safety Protocols; See Post

Also read | Who Is Nikki Tamboli? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.