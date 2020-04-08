Tejasswi Prakash Responds To Rumours Of Dating Shivin Narang, Says 'he Is A Good Friend'

The sizzling and adorable chemistry between the celebs often generates the rumour mills speculating about their love life. Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed the attention of the rumour mills. To shower love on Tejasswi and Shivin, their fans even created the hashtag #TeVin on the internet. Though Shivin Narang has not responded yet, Tejasswi Prakash decided to clear the air.

Tejasswi Prakash denies dating Shivin Narang

Interestingly, Tejasswi Prakash had a brief chat with a leading news portal about her relationship with co-contestant Shivin Narang. While responding to #TeVin, made by fans, she said that she does not know what fans have seen in their bond. Further, calling him a good friend, Tejasswi said that except friendship there is nothing cooking between them.

She also threw light on her bond with other contestants including Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Dharmesh Yelande.

Moving further, she also shared the experience she gained from Khatron Ke Khiladi. Calling it a great journey, she said that she enjoyed it. Expressing her gratitude, the 27-year-old actor said that she is happy with what she did and earned from the show. Ending the conversation she said that though she did not lift the trophy, she does not regret doing it.

