Actor Shivin Narang Says Topics Related To Mental Health Must Be Taught In School

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, almost every actor is sharing their views on the importance of mental health. Television star Shivin Narang recently said that topics of depression and mental health should be included in the syllabus since childhood. Read ahead to know more.

Shivin Narang: Topics of depression, mental health should be part of school syllabus

Talking to a news portal, the Behyadh 2 actor shared that according to him, mental health is something that should be taught since the beginning, from school days. Shivin Narang also added that he does not remember anything being taught about depression when he was in school. The importance of mental health should be included in the syllabus since childhood, everything from the symptoms to how to cope with it, the actor added.

Also read | Shivin Narang roped in to play the lead in 'Naagin 5'? Read details here

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 participant further added that depression and its consequences like suicide is not something that is industry-centric and can happen to anyone. However, he affirmed that people in the entertainment industry are more aware of it. He revealed that the life of an actor is very unstable, as sometimes he is at a peak and sometimes he strives to make ends meet. But this is something every actor knows before entering the industry, Shivin Narang added.

Also read | Shivin Narang shares post of binge-watching 'Beyhadh 2' amid lockdown, See here

Furthermost talking about depression, Shivin Narang added that depression is not just in the entertainment industry. He also said that due to the internet and social media our lives are running quite fast that we are forgetting ourselves. People make less conversation, meet less. Rather they meet or talk digitally, he said.

Also read | Rajkummar Rao cannot wait to hear his director say 'ACTION'; see pic

In the same interview, Shivin Narang expressed that sometimes when people are alone they tend to feel empty. This happens to almost everyone, today. He opposed that depression just happens to people in the entertainment industry. Shivin Narang feels that wherever the job ambience is stressful, mental health issues might start kicking in. However, people from the entertainment industry are still very open about it. They accept that they are suffering from depression and they need to get it treated, he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shivin Narang was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as one of the contestants. He also played Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on July 24

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.