Shivin Narang's Pictures With Karishma Tanna And Jennifer Winget Are Too Cute To Miss

Shivin Narang is an Indian TV actor known for essaying the role of Ranvijay Sampooran Singh in Star Plus' Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Jai Purushottam Mittal in Colors TV's Internet Wala Love. If you scroll through his Instagram feed, it looks like Shivin Narang has made many friends in the TV industry. Have a look at the Instagram posts below:

TV actor Shivin Narang is popular with television actress

Shivin Narang and Kangana Nangia

He posted two pictures with Kangana Nangia at the beginning of January and wished her an exceptionally cheerful birthday. In one of the images they are seen all dressed and the following picture shows Kangana's face filled with cake. He captioned the post saying, "Happy@kangannangia Aka my Anuuuuu. U r the funniest , the clumsiest and a sweetheart I knw I irritate u alot but u deserve it. thankuu fr bearing me on set . God bless SWIPE LEFT ...... fr reality".

Read: 'No Regrets': Shivin Narang Opens Up About Choosing 'Beyhadh 2' Over 'Bigg Boss 13'

Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget

Shivin posted an image on Instagram and captioned it as, "Save me from Maya". In the image, we can spot Maya aka Jennifer Winger showing off her swag and Shivin looking terrified of her. View the image here:

Read: Beyhadh 2 Lead Actor Shivin Narang Suffers Hairline Fracture On The Sets Of The Show

Shivin Narang and Karishma Tanna

In the picture, Karishma Tanna can be seen wearing a mustard cut-sleeves top with a plunging neckline with a short beige skirt. She completed the look with beige shoes. Shivin is dressed in a sky blue hoodie with white denim pants and a pair of white shoes. If their caption is anything to go by, they're both happy and aware of the fact that they're quite good posers.

Read: Beyhadh 2's Jennifer Winget And Co-star Shivin Narang Enjoy 'Sunday Funday'; See Pic

Read: Beyhadh 2: Shivin Narang Injured While Trying To Save Jennifer Winget!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.