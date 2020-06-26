Shivin Narang On Nepotism Debate: 'It Exists In Every Field, Have Witnessed It Around Me'

Television actor and reality star Shivin Narang recently spoke to leading daily about the existence of nepotism in the entertainment industry. He said that it is not just limited to entertainment but can be found anywhere. He spoke about how media has a role to play in it according to him and also pointed out that investing in one’s own family does not seem very bad to him as it is bound to happen.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has reopened a nationwide discussion on the topic of nepotism and its ill effects. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, television actor Shivin Narang recently spoke up on the issue and how it is built up. He was of the stance that it exists in every possible field that one can think of. He said that the media has a role to play in the whole scenario. He was of the opinion that since so much is written and published on the star kids, they come out to be more saleable to the viewers. They eventually also become the first preference because of the media presence that they get. He was of the opinion that media should talk about new talent and appreciate them more than what they do now. Shivin Narang said that the press needs to change first by pushing new talent, only then will the people also change eventually.

Shivin Natrang also spoke about how the trend of nepotism settles in. He revealed that he has not faced any such nepotism related issues so far but he has certainly seen it happening to the people around him. He even explained how he feels it is not exactly a bad practice. He gave a personal example and said that his father would have done the same thing for him. According to him, the problem arises when talent is intentionally blocked for such a reason. Otherwise, if a family member, friend, or relative invests in them, it does not exactly seem like a bad practice.

