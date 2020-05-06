Shoaib Ibrahim's Fan Asked Him A "personal" Question, Here Is His Witty Reply

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities have turned to social media to kill their boredom. Several actors have also requested their fans to not step out of their homes and to stay indoors. Some actors are making use of this time to learn something new and are also spending time with their families.

While on the other hand, some actors are making use of this time to interact with their fans. Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently interacted with his fans through a question and answer session on Instagram. The session turned out to be very interesting as the actor patiently replied to almost every question. But one question captured Shoaib's attention and he chose not to ignore that question. But instead of ignoring, Shoaib gave a witty reply to a fan's question.

One of Shoaib Ibrahim's fans asked him, "Aap baby kab plan karoge? Sorry, yeh aapki personal life hai but mera mann hua poochne ka, isliye pooch liya". (When are you planning to have a baby? Sorry, it is your personal life but I felt like asking, so I asked). Shoaib did not get offended by the fan's invasion into their privacy but he sarcastically replied "Jab pata hai personal hai toh poochna hi kyun" (When you know it is personal, then why even ask).

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim's reply below

Reportedly, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar met each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. According to media reports, the lead actors eventually fell in love. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar got married in February 2018 in Shoaib's hometown.

Dipika Kakar is quarantining with Shoaib Ibrahim and his family. The actor keeps sharing pictures of herself with her in-laws on social media. The couple keeps sharing adorable pictures on their Instagram account. Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim posted a picture of himself doing the dishes. The television actor is adorably posing for the picture. Shoaib captioned the picture as "At wife’s service today😊". Here is a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's picture.

Recently, Dipika Kakar also posted an adorable picture of herself with Shoaib Ibrahim. Dipika looked pretty in red as she posed with her husband for the picture. Dipika Kakar captioned the picture as "I feel so blessed to have u in my life ❤️ Thank you for making me yours @shoaib2087 😍😍😍". Check out the picture here.

